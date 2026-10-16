Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
Disney+
VisionQuest: This new series finishes the trilogy of shows that also includes WandaVision and Agatha All Along.
FX, Hulu
The Lowdown: Ethan Hawke returns in season 2 of the popular series.
Netflix
Hollywood Arts: This spinoff of the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious follows Tori's sister, Trina.
Apple TV
Tenzing: Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe star in this new film about the first people to reach the summit of Mount Everest.
Movie theaters
Sense and Sensibility: This new adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel stars Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Street Fighter: This new film is based on the popular video game franchise.
That's all for this week's Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
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