Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Peacock
Love Island USA: I got a text! It says you can now watch season 8 of the reality dating competition series.

Apple TV
Cape Fear: This TV series stars Javier Bardem as Max Cady and reimagines the Martin Scorsese film for the modern day.

Netflix
Office Romance: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein find love in the new romantic comedy.

Movie theaters
Masters of the Universe: He-Man comes to the big screen in this live-action film based on the Mattel toy.

Scary Movie: The Wayans brothers are back in the sixth installment in the film franchise.

Power Ballad: Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas sing their hearts out in this new movie.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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