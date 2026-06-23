Watch Yungblud Be The Nicest Person in the Room To Some Random Dude With An Attitude

Yungblud rocks the stage to a sold out crowd at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of the "Idols - The World Tour" show on June 4, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen.

Yungblud was meeting fans and signing autographs for fans at the venue he was going to be performing in later that day when some rando walked up with a crap attitude. Now the unknown guy you can hear in the video doesn’t seem to be trying to be aggressive or anything, but he’s clearly got an attitude saying things like “I have no idea who the f@#k you are, I don’t know your music, so who the f@#k are you?”

And with absolute grace and positivity Yungblud understands the man’s position and calmly talks to the guy with zero ego or attitude back. Watch a true rock star in action:

Just another reason I am a huge fan of his and always will be. Yungblud is just a great and awesome person who also happens to be a world famous rock star, and amazing musician!