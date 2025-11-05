Tom Bergeron to return to 'Dancing with the Stars' as guest judge

Tom Bergeron while hosting the season 21 finale of 'Dancing with the Stars' on Nov. 23, 2015. (Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Tom Bergeron is coming back to the ballroom.

The former host of Dancing with the Stars is making his return to the show for its special 20th anniversary episode on Nov. 11. He will join the panel as a guest judge for the special episode.

This marks Bergeron's first appearance on Dancing with the Stars since he exited the program alongside former co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020. He had previously been part of the show since its debut in 2005, hosting it for 15 years and almost 450 episodes.

At the time, Bergeron shared this statement to social media: “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Bergeron appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to make the announcement. He said "it feels really good" to be coming back to the ballroom.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Bergeron said.

Current host and former pro Julianne Hough shared support in a comment under the social media announcement of Bergeron's return to the show.

"The legend himself," Hough wrote next to a red heart emoji.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.