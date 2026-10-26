'Star Trek' actor Walter Koenig dies at 90

Walter Koenig, best known for playing USS Enterprise navigator Ensign Pavel Chekov on the original Star Trek TV series, died Sunday. He was 90.

Koenig's agent confirmed his death to ABC News, and Koenig's former co-star, George Takei, also shared the news in an online post Monday.

"Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world," Koenig's agent, Zachery McGinnis, said in a statement, in part. "He passed of old age at home in North Hollywood last night surrounded by his daughter and niece."

In his Facebook post, Takei mourned the news of his former co-star's death.

"Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend. To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too," Takei wrote.

Born on Sept. 14, 1936, Koenig starred on several television shows including The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, The Lieutenant -- created and produced by Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry -- I Spy and more before landing the role of Chekov in the second season of Star Trek in 1967.

Koenig told the Television Academy in a 2013 interview that he hadn't seen Star Trek before he read for the role of Chekov, a character that was added to the show after its debut.

"They were looking for an actor or a personality that would appeal to the same demographic that Davy Jones did -- kids 8 to 14 years old," he said, referring to the then-star of the music-comedy TV series The Monkees, adding that when he was cast in the role, he would get mail from young people commenting on how "groovy" his hair was.

In a 1984 interview with Good Morning America, Koenig said Star Trek had a "monumental effect" on his life.

"In my mind it's somewhat questionable whether I would indeed still be pursuing a career in this industry had it not been for 'Star Trek,'" he said. "Star Trek has made it possible not only to remain an actor, but to pursue other industry endeavors like writing and directing and producing."

Following Star Trek, Koenig went on to star in or appear in other television series, including Columbo and The Starlost.

In 1979, he joined his other fellow Star Trek original series cast members in reprising his role in Star Trek: The Motion Picture, the first Star Trek feature film.

He went on to play Chekov again in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in 1982, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock in 1984, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home in 1986, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier in 1989, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country in 1991 and Star Trek: Generations in 1994.

Outside of acting, Koenig was known for his humanitarian activism focused on human rights and assisting refugees. He was also a husband and father. In 1965, he married actress Judy Levitt.

"She's very tolerant of my collection and my collecting so long as it doesn't come down the stairs into the living room or any of the bedrooms," Koenig said in a 2012 interview about his wife's view of his Star Trek memorabilia.

In 2012, Koenig was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. In recent years, he continued to appear in other Star Trek-related projects and lent his voice to various animated series. He was also a familiar face at fan events and conventions.

Koenig is survived by his daughter, Danielle Koenig, an actress, comedian and screenwriter. Koenig's wife died in 2022. Koenig's son, actor Andrew Koenig, died by suicide in 2010.

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