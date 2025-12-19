Sony acquires majority ownership of 'Peanuts' franchise

Sony has announced plans to acquire control of the Peanuts franchise.

The franchise created by Charles M. Schulz that stars beloved characters like Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Linus will be majority owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) through a definitive agreement they've entered into with the media company WildBrain, Sony has confirmed to ABC Audio.

Sony will indirectly acquire the 41% stake held by WildBrain in Peanuts Holdings LLC. This, combined with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan)'s existing approximately 39% stake, comes to Sony owning 80% of Peanuts Holdings LLC, while Schulz's family members will continue to own the remaining 20%.

Deadline reports Sony is set to pay roughly $457 million for WildBrain's 41% stake. Its closing is subject to certain conditions, such as regulatory approvals.

Shunsuke Muramatsu, the president and group CEO of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), said in a statement that the company has been proud to partner with Peanuts since 2018.

"With this additional ownership stake, we are thrilled to be able to further elevate the value of the Peanuts brand by drawing on the Sony Group's extensive global network and collective expertise. We are deeply committed to carrying forward the legacy of Charles Schulz and the Schulz family," Muramatsu said.

Ravi Ahuja, the president and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said that "Peanuts is enduring and iconic. We value the deep collaboration we have with our SMEJ colleagues and look forward to building on their meaningful partnership with WildBrain and the Schulz family. With our combined strengths, we have the unique capability and extraordinary opportunity to protect and shape the future of these beloved characters for generations to come."

Schulz's first Peanuts comic strip debuted on Oct. 2, 1950. The franchise has grown in the decades that followed, now including TV specials, theme park attractions, cultural events and comic strips available in all formats.

