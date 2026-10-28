Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato recreate 'Princess Protection Program' in new photos

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are the perfect team in a new Rare Beauty campaign.

"Delena" is so back in the new product launch for Gomez's beauty brand. The former best friends appear in new photos inspired by the 2009 Disney Channel Original Movie they starred in together, Princess Protection Program.

Gomez shared the photos in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Once a Princess, always a Princess," Gomez wrote. "Best friends don’t just have each other’s backs. They make them blush too. @ddlovato @rarebeauty."

These new photos find Gomez and Lovato dressed as their Princess Protection Program characters Carter Mason and Princess Rosalinda María Montoya Fioré. The first photo in the carousel recreates the film's poster, with both women wearing the blue and yellow dresses their characters are known for. The second photo shows off the new Rare Beauty products, while the third photo finds Gomez and Lovato, still in costume as their former characters, putting the makeup on.

The new Rare Beauty products are even named after their friendship portmanteau. Called the Delena, it is a set of two Rare Beauty Soft Pinch liquid blushes in the shades Hope and Virtue. A free blush brush is included in the bundle.

A description on Rare Beauty's website says that "after nearly 25 years of friendship, Selena and Demi prove that true friends don't just have your back — they make you blush."

Hope is described as Gomez's shade, a nude mauve with a dewy finish, while Virtue is Lovato's, a beige peach shade also with a dewy finish.

Rare Beauty's account also posted a video with the women vlogging in what appears to be a teen girl's bedroom. Photos from the set of Princess Protection Program adorn the walls, while the song Gomez and Lovato recorded for the film, "One and the Same," plays in the background.

"It's been a minute, hasn't it?" Lovato asks in the video. The pair lip-synch to their song while jumping on the twin bed and dancing around the room. At the end of the video, Gomez asks, "Who is your best friend?" Lovato looks at her with a huge smile, letting the question linger as the words, "Still making each other blush," appear on the screen with "#DelenaIsBack."

Gomez took to her Instagram Story to promote the collaboration, writing, "The most special day," and tagging Lovato.



Gomez and Lovato originally met after starring on Barney & Friends in 2002. They remained close friends while both starring on their own respective Disney Channel shows, Wizards of Waverly Place and Sonny With a Chance, before teaming up for Princess Protection Program.

After a reported fallout that lasted for years, the women seem to have mended their relationship. Gomez even attended one of Lovato's It’s Not That Deep Tour concerts in April. "I am in tears," Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "@ddlovato — this was hands down one of the best shows. Oh and the VOCALS? ... blown away."

It's been a year of Disney Channel nostalgia for Lovato, who also executive produced and cameoed in Camp Rock 3. That movie reunited her with the Jonas Brothers and premiered on Aug. 13.

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