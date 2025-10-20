See the first look at Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone in 'I Play Rocky'

By Mary Pat Thompson

Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone in 'I Play Rocky.' (Amazon MGM Studios)

We have our first look at the upcoming film I Play Rocky.

Amazon MGM Studios revealed that production is underway for the upcoming film about the making of the movie Rocky.

Along with the announcement that cameras are now rolling on the project, the studio shared the first-look photo of Anthony Ippolito in costume as a young Sylvester Stallone.

The photo finds Ippolito wearing gray sweatpants, Converse sneakers and a black beanie as he runs on the beach with a bulldog.

"Production is underway for I PLAY ROCKY, starring Anthony Ippolito. The film tells the true story of Sylvester Stallone and his unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky, he was meant to be Rocky Balboa," Amazon MGM Studios shared alongside the first-look photo on Instagram.

Peter Farrelly is directing the upcoming film from a script by Peter Gamble.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!