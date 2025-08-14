Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't keep up with fan reactions to 'And Just Like That...'

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in 'And Just Like That...' season 3. (Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max)
By Mary Pat Thompson
Sarah Jessica Parker isn't reading what you're writing about Carrie Bradshaw.

The actress told People in a recent interview that she doesn't keep up with the fan reactions to new episodes of And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City sequel series.

"Never," Parker said. "I don't have the constitution for that, because I think you're going to perhaps read things or hear things that don't always feel great."
That being said, she does understand that fan communities will have their own feelings about the shows they love.
"When you're part of a community, people are going to have a lot of feelings. And it doesn't mean that a feeling can't change, it's a reaction. We want very much for people to have all those feelings, and it's not for us to police or try to correct them," Parker said.
The actress said this has all added up to make her "a very inexperienced troller."
"I think that conversation is better left not in any way witnessed or babysat by me," she said.

The series finale of And Just Like That... airs Thursday on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!