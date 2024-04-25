Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige call it quits after three years

Tribeca Festival Opening Night - "Halftime" Premiere Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic (Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

By George Costantino

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige have split after three years of dating, a rep for the American Idol host confirms to People.

"After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," an insider tells the outlet, adding, "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."

Seacrest, 49, and Paige, 26, went public with their relationship back in 2021 when they were spotted together celebrating Memorial Day in the Hamptons, according to People.

Seacrest previously dated actress and Dancing with the Stars cohost Julianne Hough and model Shayna Taylor.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!