Riders! Help Break A World Record for the Largest Motorcycle Toy Run December 7th.

No matter what kind of motorcycle you ride, Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson is going to try to break the Guiness Book of World Records for largest motorcycle toy drive on Sunday December 7th, 2025.

The current record was set in 2014 with 1,735 participants (I think that means riders AND passengers) in Reading, UK at the Reading Toy Run.

So we need 1,736 people! This is Champa Bay and we can absolutely beat this record. And no matter what the outcome, the kids will be the winners this holiday season, along with the families of Bert’s Salute to America Foundation.

All the info is at the Facebook page or at this link, but here are a few things to keep in mind:

The entry fee is only $10 per rider this time to encourage more riders to help break the record,

You must bring a new unwrapped toy per rider AND passenger,

You need to be able to ride WITH the toy on board, toy donations will not be left at Bert’s

All proceeds benefit the families of Bert’s Salute to America Foundation.

