Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend Netflix deal, announce upcoming projects

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Whistler Welcoming Ceremony during day two of the 2025 Invictus Games on February 10, 2025, in Whistler, British Columbia. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)
By Angeline Jane Bernabe
Prince Harry and his wife Meghanthe Duchess of Sussex, are extending their partnership with Netflix.
Netflix announced in a press release Monday that the Sussexes' media company, Archewell Productions, has "extended its creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for its film and television projects."
In a statement shared in the press release, Meghan said she and Harry are "proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand."
"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision," she added.
Harry and Meghan signed their streaming deal with Netflix in September 2020 to produce scripted series, documentaries and children's specials for Netflix.

Since then, they've released several projects. In 2022, they released Harry & Meghan, which details their journey from falling in love to stepping away from their senior royal roles. The docuseries has garnered a total of 23.4 million views on Netflix since its debut and is the streaming platform's most popular docuseries of all time, according to a press release.

The following year, they released Heart of Invictus, which follows a group of competitors as they train for the 2022 Invictus Games. They also released Live to Lead, a docuseries that highlighted individuals who have had a significant impact on the world, including Ruth Bader GinsburgGreta Thunberg and Jacinda Ardern.

In 2024, they came out with Polo, a docuseries that explores the world of polo and the lives of polo players off the field, and earlier this year, they released the lifestyle series With love, Meghan.

Upcoming projects that will be released by Archewell Productions include season 2 of With love, Meghan, which will arrive later in August, and a book-to-film adaptation of Carley Fortune's Meet Me at the Lake, which was first announced in 2023. 

The Duchess of Sussex will also release a Netflix holiday special in December titled With love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

