'Nobody Wants This' season 2 begins production

Stefania Rosini/Netflix
By Andrea Tuccillo

Nobody Wants This is officially back in production.

The hit Netflix series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody shared a sneak peek of the first day of shooting.

In a video shot by Bell and posted to Netflix’s socials, we see the cover page of the script for season 2’s premiere episode, titled “Dinner Party.” The video then pans around the set as the actors wave to the camera.

The post also includes a behind-the-scenes photo of Bell's character, Joanne, cuddling with Brody's Noah on the couch.

The romantic comedy follows Joanne, a podcast host, and Noah, a rabbi, as they navigate their unexpected relationship, as well as their "well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families," according to a synopsis.

Season 2 will feature new guest stars, including Brody's real-life wife and Bell's former Gossip Girl co-star, Leighton Meester.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!