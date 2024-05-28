A new all-time record for air travel was set on Friday

Sky high traffic, sunset arrival with blurred tail of parked plane and approaching jet This photograph captures the dynamic nature of an airport during sunset, with planes arriving and departing against a colorful sky. The blurred tail of a parked plane adds movement to the image, while the focused shot of an incoming airplane captures the excitement of air travel. (Daniel Garrido/Getty Images)

Memorial Day Weekend is ALWAYS a big travel weekend, but this year it was bigger than EVER.

Yahoo News is reporting that Friday a new all-time record was set for air travel as TSA said it screened 2.95 million passengers, the most ever on a single day. Previously the record was 2.919 million and was set in November 2023.

Airlines are not expecting things to calm down, this summer they are estimating 271 million passengers , that’s up 6.3% from last year.

And you know where a lot of them want to travel? Florida. Prepare yourselves.

