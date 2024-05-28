A new all-time record for air travel was set on Friday

Memorial Day Weekend is ALWAYS a big travel weekend, but this year it was bigger than EVER.
Yahoo News is reporting that Friday a new all-time record was set for air travel as TSA said it screened 2.95 million passengers, the most ever on a single day. Previously the record was 2.919 million and was set in November 2023.
Airlines are not expecting things to calm down, this summer they are estimating 271 million passengers , that’s up 6.3% from last year.
And you know where a lot of them want to travel? Florida. Prepare yourselves.
©2024 Cox Media Group