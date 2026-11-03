Netflix sets series order of coming-of-age adaptation 'Prep'

A photo of Nicole Taylor. (Lorraine Milligan) | The book cover for 'Prep.' (Random House)
By Mary Pat Thompson

A new coming-of-age series is headed to Netflix.

The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to Prep. It will be a young adult show based on the bestselling 2005 novel by Curtis Sittenfeld.

One Day's Nicole Taylor serves as showrunner, executive producer and a writer on the upcoming series. Sittenfeld executive produces, as does Will Ferrell. 

Prep follows "scholarship girl Lee Fiora's high school years at Ault, a prestigious New England boarding school, and her journey to navigate friendship, crushes and class as a fish out of water among her privileged, confident classmates," according to its official logline.

Taylor said in a press release that Prep is her "all-time favourite novel."

"I have longed to adapt it for the entire twenty years since I first read it and found myself reflected uncannily back. There is no more acute depiction of the introspective, bookish self-conscious adolescent girl and no more truthful or excoriating take on the perils of social mobility than in Curtis Sittenfeld’s beautiful first novel. I am overjoyed to be adapting for Netflix," Taylor said.

Sittenfeld expressed similar excitement about the upcoming adaptation.

"I'm overjoyed that Netflix is making Prep as a TV show—the 22-year wait was worth it!" Sittenfeld said. "Nicole Taylor's scripts are truly brilliant. Nicole's adaptation makes me understand my own novel, and myself, better. My 51-year-old self can't wait to see what they do with this story of privilege, longing, and teen angst."

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