Netflix bewitches Jane Austen fans with 'Pride and Prejudice' trailer

Austenites, rejoice: Netflix is too generous to trifle with you or make you wait any longer for a Pride and Prejudice trailer.

After months of teasing, Netflix on Wednesday released the first full trailer for the new miniseries based on Austen's beloved novel.

We get our first look inside Longbourn, glimpses of the Bennet sisters’ rowdy antics, a peek at Pemberley, and flashes of yearning in the slow-burn romance between Lizzy and Mr. Darcy.

The new adaptation, written by Dolly Alderton, stars Emma Corrin as protagonist Lizzie Bennet opposite Jack Lowden’s Fitzwilliam Darcy. Freya Mavor plays Lizzie’s older sister and confidant, Jane, with Hollie Avery, Rhea Norwood and Hopey Parish joining as the lively Bennet sisters Kitty, Lydia and Mary, respectively.

We also see Olivia Colman as the girls’ “animated mother,” as Lizzie so aptly describes her, and Rufus Sewell quite at his leisure as the family patriarch, Mr. Bennet. Rounding out the star-studded cast are Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham and Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins.

Alderton tells Netflix’s Tudum her adaptation remains faithful to Austen’s original text, but the format of a miniseries allows for a deeper look into overlooked plotlines and characters.

“Pride and Prejudice is such a timeless story because of the emotions in the book; they are as pertinent now as they were in 1812,” Alderton says. “Embarrassment of your family, fear that you’re going to get left behind, fear that the world is not going to be a safe place for your children as it was for you, mortification that you judged someone incorrectly or that you had been misjudged. We go to that book to see our hearts reflected in it.”

All six episodes of the series were written by Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn, who also directed the Netflix series Heartstopper and Wayward.

Pride and Prejudice will begin streaming on Netflix Dec. 3.

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