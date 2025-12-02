Miley Cyrus is engaged to Maxx Morando

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire And Ash" at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Seems like Miley Cyrus won’t have to buy herself any “Flowers” anytime soon! According to People, Miley Cyrus is officially engaged to Maxx Morando!

On December 1, Miley Cyrus was sporting what appears to be an engagement ring last night at the premier of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash."

0 of 9 Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire And Ash" at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/WireImage) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (L-R) Miley Cyrus and Oona Chaplin are seen onstage during the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century St) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (L-R) Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century St) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Miley Cyrus attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century St) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Miley Cyrus attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century St) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version is not available.) Miley Cyrus attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for 20th Century St) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version is not available.) Miley Cyrus attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for 20th Century St) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Miley Cyrus attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for 20th Century St)

In addition to the speculations at Avatar’s movie premiere, Maxx’s father may have also confirmed the engagement when he posted a carousel of photos from Miley’s 33rd birthday and you can see the same ring on that finger.

Maxx’s dad just confirmed Maxx and Miley are engaged pic.twitter.com/3zonJh0tNc — Jayla (@themcscoop) December 2, 2025

The couple has been together since 2021. Wishing Miley nothing but the best in this new journey! Talk about “Something Beautiful” happening to Miley and Max!