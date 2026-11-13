Margot Robbie to star in 'The Drama' director Kristoffer Borgli's next film

Margot Robbie attends the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show on Nov. 5, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. (Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images for CHANEL)

Margot Robbie is teaming up with director Kristoffer Borgli.

The actress will star in writer-director Borgli's upcoming film The Week of Pain, ABC Audio has confirmed.

A24 will finance and produce the project with Lars Knudsen and Ari Aster’s production company Square Peg. Robbie's production company, LuckyChap, will also produce, as will the company Dilemma Films.

Plot details for the upcoming film are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Borgli previously helmed The Drama for A24. According to a press release from the studio, it is one of the highest grossing movies of all time globally for A24.

The Drama released in April and starred Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. Borgli also directed the films Dream Scenario and Sick of Myself.

Robbie is currently still in production on the Ocean's 11 prequel film from director and co-star Bradley Cooper. Known for her starring role in the global blockbuster Barbie, Robbie also recently starred in Emerald Fennell's film adaptation of Wuthering Heights opposite Jacob Elordi.

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