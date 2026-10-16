Kaley Cuoco welcomes 2nd daughter with Tom Pelphrey, reveals name

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have welcomed their second baby.

Cuoco shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she and her fiancé's second baby, a girl, arrived on Oct. 12.

In her post, which included several photos, Cuoco revealed that she and Pelphrey named their baby girl Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey.

"There are no words to describe this feeling once again," Cuoco said. "What a blessing. We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo! Family officially complete.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey are also parents to daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, who was born on March 30, 2023.

In her post, Cuoco added, "Time to bring Matilda’s baby home!"

She continued, "@tompelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever, girl daddy!"

Pelphrey also took to Instagram to share the news of his and Cuoco's growing family and described their family's newest addition as "another miracle."

"Welcome to our family youngest queen!" he continued. "Kaley you showed up in every way as a partner and a mom even when you weren’t feeling your best- you’re a CHAMPION. The girls and I would be lost without you. Thank God for the gift of this family and these girls."

Cuoco, who is known for her role as Penny in The Big Bang Theory and Cassie in The Flight Attendant, announced her engagement to Pelphrey in 2024.

Last month, she supported Pelphrey at the 78th Primetime Emmys, where he won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his performance in the HBO drama Task.

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