Here’s what’s included in the Florida Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday

NOAA has already predicted the 2024 hurricane season to be above average in activity, so it never hurts to be extra prepared. A good time to do that is during the Florida Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday, which happens June 1st though June 14th. A second one will happen August 24th through September 6th.

Here’s what qualifies!

$10 or less • Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

$15 or less • Manual can openers • Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets • Cat litter pans • Pet waste disposal bags • Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less • Reusable ice • Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets • Pet pads $40 or less • Portable self-powered light sources • Pet beds

$50 or less • Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios • Gas or diesel fuel tanks • Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: ○ AA-cell ○ AAA-cell ○ C-cell ○ D-cell ○ 6-volt ○ 9-volt

$60 or less • Nonelectric food storage coolers • Portable power banks

$70 or less • Smoke detectors or smoke alarms • Fire extinguishers • Carbon monoxide detectors • Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting • Ground anchor systems • Portable pet kennels or pet carriers • Dry dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds • Over-the-counter pet medications

$100 or less • Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting • Ground anchor systems • Portable pet kennels or pet carriers • Dry dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds • Over-the-counter pet medications

$3,000 or less • Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage





