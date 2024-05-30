Here’s what’s included in the Florida Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday

Starting June 1st!

HURRICANE IN THE GULF OF MEXICO BY NASA SPACE PHOTO (GSO Images/Getty Images)

NOAA has already predicted the 2024 hurricane season to be above average in activity, so it never hurts to be extra prepared. A good time to do that is during the Florida Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday, which happens June 1st though June 14th. A second one will happen August 24th through September 6th.

Here’s what qualifies!

$10 or less • Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

$15 or less • Manual can openers • Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets • Cat litter pans • Pet waste disposal bags • Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less • Reusable ice • Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets • Pet pads $40 or less • Portable self-powered light sources • Pet beds

$50 or less • Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios • Gas or diesel fuel tanks • Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: ○ AA-cell ○ AAA-cell ○ C-cell ○ D-cell ○ 6-volt ○ 9-volt

$60 or less • Nonelectric food storage coolers • Portable power banks

$70 or less • Smoke detectors or smoke alarms • Fire extinguishers • Carbon monoxide detectors • Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting • Ground anchor systems • Portable pet kennels or pet carriers • Dry dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds • Over-the-counter pet medications

$100 or less • Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting • Ground anchor systems • Portable pet kennels or pet carriers • Dry dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds • Over-the-counter pet medications

$3,000 or less • Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage


©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!