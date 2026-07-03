Fireworks Are Happening All Around This Weekend, Here’s Where To See The Best Shows.

With this being the biggest 4th of July in history, well except that first one, there is a plethora of fireworks shows for all to see. No matter where you live in Florida there’s a big fireworks show happening near you. Here are all the official shows I found around Tampa Bay.
Listed at 10 Tampa Bay:
- Where: Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa
- When: Fireworks and drone show start at 9 p.m. Saturday; Full event runs from 4-9:30 p.m.
The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration
- Where: Armature Works in Tampa
- When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday; Full event runs from 5-10 p.m.
Temple Terrace Independence Day Celebration
- Where: The morning parade begins near the Family Recreation Complex and travels south on Gillette Avenue. Evening celebrations, including fireworks, take place at the First Fairway of the Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club.
- When: Fireworks are scheduled for 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Overall evening celebrations start 6 p.m.
- Where: Coachman Park
- When: Fireworks begin 9:15 p.m. Saturday; Celebrations will take place 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Hometown USA Celebration in Dunedin
- Where: TD Ballpark
- When: Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Friday
Treasure Island 4th of July Fireworks
- Where: Fireworks will be shot from the beach near Gulf Front Park
- When: Starts at 9 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Largo Central Park
- When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday
Tarpon Springs July 4th Fireworks Celebration
- Where: Viewing areas include Sunset Beach and Fred Howard Park
- When: Starts at 9 p.m. Saturday
Independence Day Celebration in Safety Harbor
- Where: Waterfront Park
- When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday
Pasco County
Pasco County Celebrates America 250th
- Where: Sunwest Park in Hudson
- When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday; Full event runs 3-11 p.m.
East Pasco County Celebrates America 250th
- Where: John S. Burks Memorial Park in Dade City
- When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday
United on the Manatee River/Bradenton Alive
- Where: Fireworks can be viewed near Rossi Park, the Riverwalk and Old Main Street
- When: Fireworks over the Manatee River begin 9:10 p.m. Saturday. Festivities run from 5-9:30 p.m. at Rossi Park and along the Riverwalk. Old Main Street activities will run 7-11 p.m.
- Where: Riverside Park
- When: Fireworks start around 9 p.m. Saturday; Full event runs 5-10 p.m.
Polk County
- Where: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
- When: Event runs 5-9 p.m. Friday
- Where: Mosaic Park
- When: Fireworks start at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Haines City Lake Eva Park
- When: Event runs 4-9 p.m.
Sarasota County
Sarasota Bay Fireworks Celebration
- Where: Bayfront Park
- When: Starts 9 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Viewing areas are listed on the city’s website.
- When: Begins between 9-9:15 p.m. Saturday
Siesta Key Fourth of July Fireworks
- Where: Siesta Beach
- When: 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday
Citrus County
- Where: Liberty Park in Inverness
- When: Events begin at 3 p.m. Friday, with fireworks scheduled to start at around 9:15 p.m.
4th of July Celebration in Crystal River
- Where: Fireworks will be displayed over Kings Bay
- When: Starts 9 p.m. Saturday
Hernando County
Hernando County’s Salute to America 250
- Where: Sand Hill Scout Reservation in Brooksville
- When: Event runs 4-10 p.m.
Hernando County Fairgrounds Demolition Derby & Fireworks
- Where: Hernando County Fairgrounds
- When: Demo Derby begins at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks show
From WUSF:
The Fourth at the St. Pete Pier
Happening on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the St. Pete Pier, this is St. Pete’s main Fourth of July celebration with live music, a craft beer garden, food trucks, and a vendor market. Fireworks will be around 9 p.m., visible from most of the downtown waterfront.
Tampa World Cup Watch Party
The FIFA World Cup Watch Party is Friday at The Sail Plaza outside the Tampa Convention Center. The free community event begins at 4 p.m. Kickoff between Cape Verde and Argentina is at 6 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from The Sail.
Clearwater Threshers Independence Day Fireworks
Happening on Friday and Saturday, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for a 6:30 p.m. game at BayCare Ballpark, this pairs a Threshers game against Fort Myers with the biggest postgame fireworks show of their season, and it’s the same show both nights.
Busch Gardens Summer Nights Fireworks Spectacular
Happening nightly from Friday through Sunday with fireworks around 9 to 10 p.m., this is an extended patriotic drone and fireworks finale included with regular park admission. You get a full day of rides and shows before the show even starts, so it’s more of a full day plan than a quick evening one. It’s a good option if you want fireworks built into a bigger day out, especially if the kids are going to want rides anyway.
Clearwater Celebrates America
Happening on Friday and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. at Coachman Park, this is a free two-day festival with local vendors, food trucks, live music, and buskers. Friday closes with a laser light show and Saturday closes with fireworks over Clearwater Harbor around 9:15 p.m.