Fireworks Are Happening All Around This Weekend, Here’s Where To See The Best Shows.

With this being the biggest 4th of July in history, well except that first one, there is a plethora of fireworks shows for all to see. No matter where you live in Florida there’s a big fireworks show happening near you. Here are all the official shows I found around Tampa Bay.

Listed at 10 Tampa Bay:

Liberty by the Bay

Where: Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa

Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa When: Fireworks and drone show start at 9 p.m. Saturday; Full event runs from 4-9:30 p.m.

The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Armature Works in Tampa

When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday; Full event runs from 5-10 p.m.

Temple Terrace Independence Day Celebration

Where: The morning parade begins near the Family Recreation Complex and travels south on Gillette Avenue. Evening celebrations, including fireworks, take place at the First Fairway of the Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club.

When: Fireworks are scheduled for 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Overall evening celebrations start 6 p.m.

Clearwater Celebrates America

Where: Coachman Park

When: Fireworks begin 9:15 p.m. Saturday; Celebrations will take place 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Hometown USA Celebration in Dunedin

Where: TD Ballpark

When: Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Friday

Treasure Island 4th of July Fireworks

Where: Fireworks will be shot from the beach near Gulf Front Park

When: Starts at 9 p.m. Saturday

Largo 4th of July Fireworks

Where: Largo Central Park

When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday

Tarpon Springs July 4th Fireworks Celebration

Where: Viewing areas include Sunset Beach and Fred Howard Park

When: Starts at 9 p.m. Saturday

Independence Day Celebration in Safety Harbor

Where: Waterfront Park

When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday

Pasco County

Pasco County Celebrates America 250th

Where: Sunwest Park in Hudson

When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday; Full event runs 3-11 p.m.

East Pasco County Celebrates America 250th

Where: John S. Burks Memorial Park in Dade City

When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday

United on the Manatee River/Bradenton Alive

Where: Fireworks can be viewed near Rossi Park, the Riverwalk and Old Main Street

When: Fireworks over the Manatee River begin 9:10 p.m. Saturday. Festivities run from 5-9:30 p.m. at Rossi Park and along the Riverwalk. Old Main Street activities will run 7-11 p.m.

Palmetto Fourth Fest

Where: Riverside Park

When: Fireworks start around 9 p.m. Saturday; Full event runs 5-10 p.m.

Polk County

Rockin’ Freedom Fest

Where: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

When: Event runs 5-9 p.m. Friday

Bartow 4th of July Fireworks

Where: Mosaic Park

When: Fireworks start at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday

Thunder on the Ridge

Where: Haines City Lake Eva Park

When: Event runs 4-9 p.m.

Sarasota County

Where: Bayfront Park

When: Starts 9 p.m. Saturday

Venice July 4 Fireworks

Where: Viewing areas are listed on the city’s website.

When: Begins between 9-9:15 p.m. Saturday

Siesta Key Fourth of July Fireworks

Where: Siesta Beach

When: 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Citrus County

Patriotic Evening

Where: Liberty Park in Inverness

When: Events begin at 3 p.m. Friday, with fireworks scheduled to start at around 9:15 p.m.

4th of July Celebration in Crystal River

Where: Fireworks will be displayed over Kings Bay

When: Starts 9 p.m. Saturday

Hernando County

Hernando County’s Salute to America 250

Where: Sand Hill Scout Reservation in Brooksville

When: Event runs 4-10 p.m.

Hernando County Fairgrounds Demolition Derby & Fireworks

Where: Hernando County Fairgrounds

When: Demo Derby begins at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks show

From WUSF:

Happening on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the St. Pete Pier, this is St. Pete’s main Fourth of July celebration with live music, a craft beer garden, food trucks, and a vendor market. Fireworks will be around 9 p.m., visible from most of the downtown waterfront.

The FIFA World Cup Watch Party is Friday at The Sail Plaza outside the Tampa Convention Center. The free community event begins at 4 p.m. Kickoff between Cape Verde and Argentina is at 6 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from The Sail.

Happening on Friday and Saturday, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for a 6:30 p.m. game at BayCare Ballpark, this pairs a Threshers game against Fort Myers with the biggest postgame fireworks show of their season, and it’s the same show both nights.

Happening nightly from Friday through Sunday with fireworks around 9 to 10 p.m., this is an extended patriotic drone and fireworks finale included with regular park admission. You get a full day of rides and shows before the show even starts, so it’s more of a full day plan than a quick evening one. It’s a good option if you want fireworks built into a bigger day out, especially if the kids are going to want rides anyway.

Happening on Friday and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. at Coachman Park, this is a free two-day festival with local vendors, food trucks, live music, and buskers. Friday closes with a laser light show and Saturday closes with fireworks over Clearwater Harbor around 9:15 p.m.