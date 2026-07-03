Fireworks Are Happening All Around This Weekend, Here’s Where To See The Best Shows.

America 250
America 250 (Auguste Lange - stock.adobe.com)
By Ethan

With this being the biggest 4th of July in history, well except that first one, there is a plethora of fireworks shows for all to see. No matter where you live in Florida there’s a big fireworks show happening near you. Here are all the official shows I found around Tampa Bay.

Listed at 10 Tampa Bay:

Liberty by the Bay

  • Where: Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa
  • When: Fireworks and drone show start at 9 p.m. Saturday; Full event runs from 4-9:30 p.m.

The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration

  • Where: Armature Works in Tampa
  • When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday; Full event runs from 5-10 p.m.

Temple Terrace Independence Day Celebration

  • Where: The morning parade begins near the Family Recreation Complex and travels south on Gillette Avenue. Evening celebrations, including fireworks, take place at the First Fairway of the Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club.
  • When: Fireworks are scheduled for 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Overall evening celebrations start 6 p.m.  

Clearwater Celebrates America

  • Where: Coachman Park
  • When: Fireworks begin 9:15 p.m. Saturday; Celebrations will take place 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Hometown USA Celebration in Dunedin

  • Where: TD Ballpark
  • When: Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Friday

Treasure Island 4th of July Fireworks

  • Where: Fireworks will be shot from the beach near Gulf Front Park
  • When: Starts at 9 p.m. Saturday

Largo 4th of July Fireworks

  • Where: Largo Central Park
  • When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday

Tarpon Springs July 4th Fireworks Celebration

  • Where: Viewing areas include Sunset Beach and Fred Howard Park
  • When: Starts at 9 p.m. Saturday

Independence Day Celebration in Safety Harbor

  • Where: Waterfront Park
  • When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday

Pasco County

Pasco County Celebrates America 250th

  • Where: Sunwest Park in Hudson
  • When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday; Full event runs 3-11 p.m.

East Pasco County Celebrates America 250th

  • Where: John S. Burks Memorial Park in Dade City
  • When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Saturday

United on the Manatee River/Bradenton Alive

  • Where: Fireworks can be viewed near Rossi Park, the Riverwalk and Old Main Street
  • When: Fireworks over the Manatee River begin 9:10 p.m. Saturday. Festivities run from 5-9:30 p.m. at Rossi Park and along the Riverwalk. Old Main Street activities will run 7-11 p.m.

Palmetto Fourth Fest

  • Where: Riverside Park
  • When: Fireworks start around 9 p.m. Saturday; Full event runs 5-10 p.m.

Polk County

Rockin’ Freedom Fest

  • Where: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
  • When: Event runs 5-9 p.m. Friday

Bartow 4th of July Fireworks

  • Where: Mosaic Park
  • When: Fireworks start at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday

Thunder on the Ridge

  • Where: Haines City Lake Eva Park
  • When: Event runs 4-9 p.m.

Sarasota County

Sarasota Bay Fireworks Celebration

  • Where: Bayfront Park
  • When: Starts 9 p.m. Saturday

Venice July 4 Fireworks

Siesta Key Fourth of July Fireworks

  • Where: Siesta Beach
  • When: 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Citrus County

Patriotic Evening

  • Where: Liberty Park in Inverness
  • When: Events begin at 3 p.m. Friday, with fireworks scheduled to start at around 9:15 p.m.

4th of July Celebration in Crystal River

  • Where: Fireworks will be displayed over Kings Bay
  • When: Starts 9 p.m. Saturday

Hernando County

Hernando County’s Salute to America 250

  • Where: Sand Hill Scout Reservation in Brooksville
  • When: Event runs 4-10 p.m.

Hernando County Fairgrounds Demolition Derby & Fireworks

  • Where: Hernando County Fairgrounds
  • When: Demo Derby begins at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks show

From WUSF:

The Fourth at the St. Pete Pier

Happening on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the St. Pete Pier, this is St. Pete’s main Fourth of July celebration with live music, a craft beer garden, food trucks, and a vendor market. Fireworks will be around 9 p.m., visible from most of the downtown waterfront.

Tampa World Cup Watch Party

The FIFA World Cup Watch Party is Friday at The Sail Plaza outside the Tampa Convention Center. The free community event begins at 4 p.m. Kickoff between Cape Verde and Argentina is at 6 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from The Sail.

Clearwater Threshers Independence Day Fireworks

Happening on Friday and Saturday, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for a 6:30 p.m. game at BayCare Ballpark, this pairs a Threshers game against Fort Myers with the biggest postgame fireworks show of their season, and it’s the same show both nights.

Busch Gardens Summer Nights Fireworks Spectacular

Happening nightly from Friday through Sunday with fireworks around 9 to 10 p.m., this is an extended patriotic drone and fireworks finale included with regular park admission. You get a full day of rides and shows before the show even starts, so it’s more of a full day plan than a quick evening one. It’s a good option if you want fireworks built into a bigger day out, especially if the kids are going to want rides anyway.

Clearwater Celebrates America

Happening on Friday and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. at Coachman Park, this is a free two-day festival with local vendors, food trucks, live music, and buskers. Friday closes with a laser light show and Saturday closes with fireworks over Clearwater Harbor around 9:15 p.m.

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