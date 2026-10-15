Este Haim on channeling her inner villain for 'Marvel’s Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up'

Este Haim attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 6, 2026, in Paris, France. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

Este Haim believes she manifested her latest project.

The Haim musician told ABC Audio she wrote in her diary about how much she would love to be involved in a project with Marvel Studios.

"I grew up watching X-Men and Superman and also loving Disney movies," Haim said, not knowing she would soon be offered a role voicing the villain Hallow's Eve in Marvel's Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up.

The animated special features characters from Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, which just so happens to be Marvel's most-watched TV series on Disney+. It's available to watch on the streaming service now.

"I was just dreaming and manifesting, and I've always wanted to do animation and here we are. So I just put it in the universe," Haim said.

Haim has long loved Disney's iconic villains, but most of all, she admired the iconic sea witch from The Little Mermaid.

"I really loved Ursula. That song, come on. The best," Haim said. At the sheer mention of the character, the musician immediately belted out her favorite line from the Pat Carroll-performed track, "Poor Unfortunate Souls."

"You've got your looks, your pretty face. But don't underestimate the importance of body language!" Haim sang, channeling the villain who steals Ariel's voice.

While voicing Hallow's Eve was Haim's first-ever experience with voice acting, the five-time Grammy nominee is no stranger to the recording studio. Neither is her co-star, Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, who voices her villain sidekick, Jack O'Lantern.

"The studio itself is my happy place. It's not my first time in a studio. I've been in the studio a million times," Haim said. "But this was for a different job, and Patrick was really supportive and he was just really complimentary."

You can't have a Haim sister voice a villain and not give her a song. Luckily, Stump wrote her the tune "Hallows Eve Theme," which the two musicians perform together in the special.

"I'd signed on to do it because I loved the part. And then I heard this song and I was like, 'Oh I'm, now I'm really doing it,'" Haim said. "Patrick's just really talented. And the music that he's done for the show is so good. And I think that's a huge part of why kids and adults alike like the show."

Haim continued, saying she's "been a fan of his since 'Sugar, We're Going Down.'"

"That was one of my favorite songs in high school. So yeah, I jumped at the chance to work with him. He's so talented," Haim said.

The special has arrived just in time for spooky season. Even though Haim isn't sure what she will dress up as for Halloween this year, she promises there will be a costume.

"I dress up for Halloween every year. I don't know what my sisters and I are gonna plan to be this year. It's been tough because we've been in different places, and we haven't been able to nail down and decide what to be for Halloween," Haim said.

If there was anything she could potentially see happening, Haim teases, "You know, we still haven't done the Powerpuff Girls."

If not that idea, how about the characters from her new Halloween special?

In that scenario, Haim said, "I know who I'm gonna be, but Danielle and Alana would have to fight over Spidey and Jack O'Lantern."

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