Cynthia Ervio joins cast of Snoop Dogg biopic as Tupac Shakur's mother

Cynthia Erivo has joined the cast of the upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic.

The Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee will play Tupac Shakur's mother, Afeni Shakur, in Snoop, Universal Pictures has confirmed to ABC Audio.

Afeni Shakur was a former Black Panther activist. She is the subject of Tupac's top-10 hit song "Dear Mama."

Jonathan Daviss plays the lead role of Snoop Dogg in the upcoming film about the hip-hop legend. Daviss is known for his role as Pope Heyward in the Netflix series Outer Banks.

Also starring in the film are Myles Bullock Be, Lauren London, Camron Jones, Algee Smith, Tre Hale, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Olly Sholotan, Corey Champagne, Jonica Booth and SwayvoTwain.

Coming 2 America helmer Craig Brewer directs the film based on his revision of the script that was penned by Joe Robert Cole. It tells the story of Calvin Broadus Jr.'s life and his journey to fame as the musician Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg serves as a producer on the film, which will incorporate music from his vast catalog.

Universal Pictures has previously had success with music biopics. The studio released 2015's Straight Outta Compton, which told the story of the rap group N.W.A. and their rise to fame, as well as the 2002 film 8 Mile, which starred Eminem and contained autobiographical elements from his life. That film won the Oscar for best original song for "Lose Yourself."

Snoop arrives in theaters on Aug. 6, 2027.

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