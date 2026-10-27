Chrishell Stause announces split from partner G Flip

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'Girls Like Girls' at Universal Studios AMC at CityWalk Hollywood on June 15, 2026, in Universal City, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has shared a relationship update.

Stause and her partner G Flip have parted ways, the former Netflix reality star revealed in an Instagram video on Monday. The couple were together for over four years.

"We have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other," Stause said. "That’s not hard for me because I am in love with this person and I don’t have all the information or the reasons. I’m sure — just like always — with time, you get the lessons you’re meant to get."

Stause continued, saying she hopes she heals from this and knows that things "will be fine" with more time. She also said she decided to share the news of her breakup publicly because of the "loving" reaction from fans regarding their relationship.

"I don’t know what else to say, you guys, I feel like a little bit of a failure. There’s nothing you can say about me that would be worse than what I say to myself," Stause said. "I just have to, kind of, heal and figure this out."

Stause described this experience as hard. "It’s painful. I’m a lover girl. I swing big. I miss," she said in the video. "Maybe you don’t miss, maybe these are the life and seasons you’re meant to have with people."

She concluded by saying, "I don’t know what I hope for myself. It’s really hard and stressful to share this information because I’m kind of going through it. But I will love G and I don’t ever really see that changing. And this sucks but everyone deserves to be happy and I wish that for both of us."

Stause confirmed she was in a relationship with G Flip when she appeared in the singer's music video for “GET ME OUTTA HERE” in 2022. The couple were wed a year later in May 2023.

At the time, Stause posted a video detailing their love story to Instagram.

"Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better," Stause captioned the post.

Stause was previously married to Justin Hartley before they divorced in 2021. She also briefly dated Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim.

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