In brief: 'The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen' headed to Disney Channel and more

The Cheetah Girls are strutting back to Disney Channel. A new film called The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen has been greenlit at Disney Channel and Disney+. Raven-Symoné will reprise her role as Galleria "Bubbles" Garibaldi and produce the new film. Also returning are Adrienne Bailon, who will once again play Chanel "Chuchie" Simmons, and Sabrina Bryan, who will make a special appearance as Dorinda "Do" Thomas. The movie will follow a new group of teens who want to take the stage as the new Cheetah Girls ... Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

The upcoming Rent revival on the West End has revealed who will star alongside Gaten Matarazzo's Mark. Travis Ross is set to play Roger, Bella Brown will be Mimi, Billy Nevers is set for Collins, Lazy Violet will play Maureen, Danielle Fiamanya will take on the role of Joanne, Jeevan Braich is set for Angel and Joaquin Pedro Valdes is going to play Benny. The production has been extended to March 27, 2027, with previews staring on Sept. 26 and an opening night of Oct. 8 ...

A spinoff to the film M3GAN will soon be headed to homes everywhere. The film, titled SOULM8TE, is an erotic thriller following an AI robot. Universal Pictures removed it from its theatrical calendar in late 2025 and is now moving forward with a straight-to-digital release for the film. A trailer for the movie is now available to watch. Audiences can rent the movie starting Aug. 1 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment ...

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