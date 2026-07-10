In brief: 'Sterling Point' trailer and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Not vacationing this summer? That's OK — you can have your own Euro summer at home when You, Me & Tuscany hits streaming on Aug. 7. The romantic comedy starring Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page and Marco Calvani becomes available to stream exclusively on Peacock that day. The film follows a woman who impersonates a man's fiancée while crashing at his Italian home only to fall in love with his cousin ...

The trailer for Sterling Point has arrived. This new coming-of-age series comes from creator Megan Park. It's set to premiere to Prime Video on Aug. 5. Ella Rubin, Keen Ruffalo and Jay Duplass star in the show about a young woman who inherits her mysterious grandfather's Canadian island ...

Netflix has released its first look at season 2 of The Gentlemen. The streaming service has also announced that the new season will debut on Sept. 3. Guy Ritchie created, co-writes and also directs the show that stars Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson and Vinnie Jones ...

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