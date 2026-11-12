In brief: Paul Wesley joins 'Icebreaker' cast and more

Paul Wesley has joined the cast of Icebreaker. The Vampire Diaries star will play Coach Neil Faulkner in the Netflix series adaptation of bestselling novel by Hannah Grace. The new college romance drama series follows the connection between a figure skater with her eyes set on Olympic gold and a campus hockey star gunning for the NHL ...

The 2027 Film Independent Spirit Awards have its hosts. Kate Berlant and John Early are set to host the awards show at the Hollywood Palladium in LA on March 6. The comedy duo have been collaborating for over a decade, including the projects Would It Kill You to Laugh and Maddie's Secret ...

Live from New York, Druski brought Saturday Night Live its best viewership numbers in years. The Nov. 7 episode of the long-running late night sketch comedy series brought in 5.6 million viewers to NBC, ABC Audio has confirmed. This beats the 5.2 million viewers the Halloween episode hosted by Inde Navarrette brought in and marks the most viewers Saturday Night Live has seen in two years ...

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