Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite on 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' red carpet

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 'Kiss Of The Spider Woman' New York Screening on October 6, 2025, in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited Monday at the premiere of Lopez's upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, less than a year after finalizing their divorce in January.

The former couple supported each other at the New York screening, posing for photos together on the red carpet.

Affleck serves as executive producer on the film alongside longtime collaborator Matt Damon as part of their Artists Equity production company.

Roadside Attractions, one of the film distribution companies for Kiss of the Spider Woman, reposted a clip from People on its Instagram Story Monday evening, in which Affleck praises Lopez and her role in the film ahead of the screening.

"The goal was to empower great artists and tell moving stories, and create opportunities for these kinds of great stories to be told and work with the best directors in the world, and the best actors and the best material. And in this movie we did all of that," Affleck said, standing next to Lopez.

"Jennifer, you're incredible," he added.

Kiss of the Spider Woman stars Lopez, Diego Luna and Tonatiuh. The film was adapted from the stage musical of the same name by Terrence McNally, John Kander and Fred Ebb, as well as the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig.

A synopsis for the film reads, "Valentín (Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Lopez)."

The film hits theaters Oct. 10.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, after two years of marriage, according to legal documents obtained by ABC News. The divorce was reportedly finalized earlier this year.

