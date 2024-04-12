97X Pays Your Bills!

Listen for the keyword weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12n, 2p and 5p!

pyb - sun toyota

97X Pays Your Bills starting Monday, April 15th! Download the FREE 97X App and listen for the keyword at 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p & 5p for a chance to win $1000 in FREE CASH! Sponsored by Sun Toyota

Here’s how you could win from 97X:

  • Listen to 97X Monday, April 15th weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm!
  • We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours!
  • You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below!
  • One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/15/24–5/31/24. Open to legal US res (excl. 5/27/24). in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary.

For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules click here

Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!