It’s week six of the NFL and we’ve got another set of the Mike Calta Show NFL picks. I’ll give my unsolicited tie breakers below, but click here for my full week-five recap heading into week-six.

The Mike Calta Show NFL week six picks

We’ve got two games that need a tie breaker, Chargers vs. Dolphins and Rams vs. Ravens.

Miami’s allowing 29 points-per-game while the Chargers are only allowing 19. Also, Mike McDaniel’s clock management has been suspect at best. Miami shouldn’t have gotten rid of Brian Flores, but since they did, Jim Harbaugh is the coach Miami should’ve brought in instead of McDaniel. While we’re playing the “should’ve” game, Miami should’ve drafted Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa. There, I said it! That being said, the defenses will be the difference on Sunday. Chargers win.

The Ravens without Lamar Jackson is like a Cuban sandwich without roast pork. He’s the most important ingredient. Since it appears as if he’ll miss his second-straight game, there’s no way the L.A. Rams drop this one. The Ravens have given up the most points-per-game thus far and the Rams have the #1 WR tandem in the league. Recipe for disaster. Rams win.