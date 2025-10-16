TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 12: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the San Francisco 49ers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s week seven of the NFL and we’ve got another set of the Mike Calta Show NFL picks. I’ll give my unsolicited tie breakers below, but click here for my week-six top five and bottom five heading into week-seven, including some fantasy picks!

The Mike Calta Show NFL week seven picks

Miami vs Cleveland

I’ve got the Fins taking this one. The Browns traded away their starting QB and Miami’s starting QB apologized for his dumb comments about his teammates. That’s a start. The Browns have the worst offense statistically in the league, and both teams are bad defensively. With Miami’s head coach Mike McDaniel on the hot seat, he’s likely to put on an offensive show against Cleveland.

Dallas vs Washington

I’m taking Washington. The Commanders have scored more points than they’ve given up. Can’t say the same about Dallas. And Washington has accomplished this with a slightly tougher schedule. You can listen to this one right here on The Bone!

Atlanta vs San Francisco

I’m taking consistency here. The 49ers will find a way to win this matchup. Statistically, they’re both evenly matched, putting up as much as they’re giving up, and their strength of schedules are almost identical. However, the 49ers, with the better record through six weeks, have the experience and continuity as a team to pull out those narrow victories.

Tampa Bay vs Detroit

I’m honestly shocked that the gang didn’t all go with the Buccs unanimously. The Buccs look great! They’re #2 on my top five list, linked above. That being said, Detroit is #3 and healthier going into this matchup. Tampa Bay’s top three receivers are either out or questionable, along with their top running back. I’ll take the Lions at home.