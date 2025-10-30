The Mike Calta Show’s NFL week 9 picks

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 26: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates his team's interception return for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter in the game at Caesars Superdome on October 26, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After eight weeks, Geo is leading the pack, followed by the pros!

+$560 Geo 83 -$20 Martin 81 -$40 Ian 81 -$60 Galvin 79 -$80 Carmin 78 -$100 Mike 74 -$120 Johnny B 73 -$140 Joe 66 Med Man 47

Week 9 Picks

Looking ahead... It’s week nine of the NFL and we’ve got another set of the Mike Calta Show NFL picks. I’ll give my unsolicited tie breaker below for the always entertaining Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills matchup.

The Mike Calta Show NFL week 9 picks

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills (Unsolicited Tie Breaker)

The Kansas City Chiefs have played in the last seven AFC Championship games. Two of those, including last season, were against the Buffalo Bills, in which KC came out on top. The Chiefs have also defeated the Bills twice in the divisional round during that seven-year span. However, in the regular season, Buffalo is 4-1 against the Chiefs during that same span. This game has become a bonified rivalry.

This season, both teams are looking good, as expected. The Chiefs are 5-3, and Buffalo is 5-2. The differences lie in the competition. Buffalo has only defeated one team that is .500 or better, the Carolina Panthers, who are exactly .500. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have also defeated only one .500 or better team, the Detroit Lions, who have a .714 win percentage. Kansas City has not lost to a sub .500 team. Meanwhile, the Bills lost to Atlanta (.429) in week seven.

On top of that, KC has a better average point differential with 10.4, compared to Buffalo’s 8.7. They’re pretty evenly matched, but Buffalo has lost two out of their last three. Meanwhile, KC has won their last three. I’m going with the hot hand and giving Kansas City the tie breaker in the Mike Calta Show NFL week 9 picks!