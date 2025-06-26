Breaking4 Live: Faith Kipyegon vs. the 4-Minute Mile | Nike

Watch live as current 1500M & Mile World Record Holder attempts to break the 4-Minute Mile mark!
©2025 Cox Media Group
Watch live as current 1500M & Mile World Record Holder attempts to break the 4-Minute Mile mark!
©2025 Cox Media Group
Achieva Up Close Summer
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!
Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!
97X Community Events
CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS!