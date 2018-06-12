St. Pete Pride Weekend 2018

Join us all weekend long as we celebrate Florida’s largest LGBT Pride!

Wednesday, June 20, 2018: St Pete Pride Reception

Time: 7:00pm-9:00pm

Address: Museum of Fine Arts – 255 Beach Dr NE., St. Pete

Price: $30.00

What started out as an event for friends who enjoy the arts has turned into the must attend reception during the week of Pride. This year, a cozy group of friends will gather at the Museum of Fine Arts in St Petersburg to launch Pride Weekend.

The event, hosted and sponsored by the Museum of Fine Arts, will feature an open full bar and light hors d’voeuvres.

Purchase tickets here!

Thursday, June 21, 2018: Rooftop Kick-Off Party

Time: 7:00pm-9:00pm

Address: Kimpton Hotel Zamora - 3701 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach

Price: FREE

The Thursday before the weekend we kick off St Pete Pride at the Kimpton Hotel Zamora's Castile Rooftop Bar located in beautiful St Pete Beach. You will bask in panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico and the Intercoastal Waterway while enjoying live entertainment, Cabana Boy Cocktails and Spanish-influenced Topaz. The Hotel Zamora’s unique Castile Rooftop Bar offers the perfect combination of sweeping views of nature while maintaining an urban vibe, making this Pride Party an event like no other during the weekend.

Valet is available at the hotel, but parking is limited. A full car will get you free parking. If you take an uber to the event and present your receipt to Valet, you will receive a free drink upon entry.

Friday, June 22, 2018: SP2 Concert

Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm

Address: North Straub Park – 400 Bayshore Dr NE., St. Pete

Price: FREE

SP2 Concert is a fundraising event to assist in funding various Tampa Bay community organizations. A mix of various bands and local singers will warm up the crowd as attendees cool down with their choice of Bud Lite and Absolut Vodka beverages. Beverage sales benefit the St Pete Pride Community Grants Program.

Lineup:

Hosted by: Coco Montrese (Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, All-Stars 2 & Frank Marion’s Divas)

7pm: Swipe Right

8pm: Rolando

9pm: Spazmatics

Be Courteous

No outside beverages or alcohol may be brought to the event. Water and other beverages will be sold throughout the area. In the interest of general safety, please refrain from bringing in the following to the concert:

Alcohol (open container laws and city ordinances still apply)

Inline Skates

Laser pointers

Radios

Skateboards/Scooters

Fireworks

Weapons/Firearms

Pets or animals (we love animals, but for their safety, leave them at home)

Getting There

There are several options when coming to St Pete Pride. And as with any large event, parking can always be a challenge. If you plan on driving, we recommend you carpool. St Pete Pride recommends parking in one of the several parking garages in the downtown area.

Questions on getting there? Use this map!

This event was designed to provide equal opportunity for enjoyment by all participants. If you would like to request any particular aids or services pursuant to disability laws, please contact the event planner at (727-342-0084) or City of St Petersburg Community Affairs Division at (727) 893-7345 or (727) 892-5259 TDD/TTY

Saturday, June 23, 2018: St Pete Pride TransPride March

Time: 7p-7:30p

Address: Vinoy Park – 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Pete, FL 3701

Price: FREE

The St Pete Pride TransPride March hope is to inspire all trans and gender non-conforming people to realize a world where we are safe, loved, and empowered.

We invite the entire community to come out and celebrate our Trans family by being apart of St Pete Pride. Participation is FREE, and the first 500 registrants will receive a 2018 St Pete Pride TransPride March T-Shirt at check-in the day of the March.

Register for tickets here!

Saturday, June 23, 2018: St Pete Pride Parade

Time: 2:00pm-10:00pm

Address: Downtown Waterfront Area

Price: FREE

What you need to know

The LGBT Pride Parade will be held Saturday, June 23, 2018 in St Pete. The Saturday Party begins at 2pm, with the Parade kicking off at 7:15pm.

Host/Hostess Miguel and Holly (HOT 101.5)

DJ Steven Breeze

Wells Fargo Stage Lineup in North Straub Park



Hosted by: Kori Stevens

Music by: DJ LMo

2:00p: Gage Garrett

2:30p Lisa Noe and Karmic Tattoo

3:30p Anjila Cavalier (Miss SPP 2018)

3:40p Nikita LaFemme

3:45p Aaron Phoenix

3:50p PheYonce Montrese

4:00p DOUBLEMBAND

5:00p Ashley Cole Panic

5:10p Monica DeChanel

5:20p Trixie All Shade

5:30p Mya Van Cartier

HCA Stage Lineup in South Straub Park

Hosted by: Daphne Ferraro, Enigma St Pete

2:00p Rhythm and Boone

3:00p Christopher Knowlton

3:30p Ellie Lee Band

4:30p DJ Greg Anderson

5:00p Divine AF

About the LGBT Pride Parade

Imagine 5,000 people swishing and sauntering along Downtown St Pete's Bayshore Dr in a dazzling array of sequins, beads, leathers and feathers to celebrate the power and beauty of diversity, with more than 200,000 people cheering them on.

The 16th St Pete Pride Parade promises to continue to show the state all the beautiful colors of our diverse community, and be a fabulous opportunity for unbridled self-expression and love.

How to get there?

There are more options than ever before to get to the St Pete Pride Parade. Use this handy transportation map from our official transportation provider, PSTA.

Use this map to guide you to the nearest parking garage!

﻿This event was designed to provide equal opportunity for enjoyment by all participants. If you would like to request any particular aids or services pursuant to disability laws, please contact the event planner at (727-342-0084) or City of St Petersburg Community Affairs Division at (727) 893-7345 or (727) 892-5259 TDD/TTY

Saturday, June 23, 2018: The Glamstands

Time: 5:00pm-10:00pm

Address: North Straub Park – 400 Bay Shore Dr NE., St Pete

Price: $75-$900

We’re very proud to bring back to St Pete Pride Weekend – The Glamstands. Located right on the Parade route across from North Straub Park, you’ll have premium viewing with easy access to private open bar and air conditioned bathrooms.



Immerse yourself in the St Pete Pride Parade experience. North Straub Park is where the magic happens. Enjoy spectacular views of the parade and front row viewing of the post-parade fireworks, plus access to a private bar, light catered food, private toilets and party-starting DJs.

No bustling crowds, no queues, no stress… the Glamstands at the St Pete Pride Parade make for the perfect night out.

There are bleacher seating available, and seating is on a first come, first serve basis. But don't worry, if you can't catch a seat, we'll still make your viewing experience top-notch!

Purchase tickets here!

Saturday, June 23, 2018: Bleachers by the Bay – Presented by TechData

Time: 5:00pm-10:00pm

Address: North Straub Park – 400 Bay Shore Dr NE., St Pete

Price: $25

Rock out along the parade route in your own section, private access lavatories and your own cash bar, no long lines!

This section is proudly presented by TechData

Purchase tickets here!

Sunday, June 24, 2017: St Pete Pride Festival

Time: 11:00am-5:00pm

Address: Grand Central District - 2800-2200 Central Ave, St. Pete

Price: FREE

The 2018 St Pete Pride Festival is no longer accepting new Vendors. The Vendor Booth section is now sold out.

What you need to know

The St Pete Pride Festival will be held Sunday, June 24,2018 in St Pete beginning at 11am and ending at 5pm.

About the St Pete Pride Festival

Expected to draw more than 50,000. The St Pete Pride Street Festival will again be the largest community event of the season as festival goers come together to make history while enjoying a day of live performances and entertainment, community booths, art and fantastic food in paradise. We ensure that there's something for everyone, including you.

Be Courteous

No outside beverages or alcohol may be brought to the Parade. Water and other beverages will be sold throughout the festival. In the interest of general safety, please refrain from bringing in the following to the Parade: