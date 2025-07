Yungblud’s Black Sabbath cover of Changes live from Villa Park will be officially released this Friday. This is his amazing and show stopping performance at the Ozzy/Sabbath final show ever, and it will move you.

And, my favorite part, he’s donating all the proceeds to the same charities the show raised around $200 million for: “All the proceeds will go to @CureParkinsons and Birmingham children’s hospital @bhams_childrens and Acorns Children’s Hospice @acornshospice“

Check out his FB post: