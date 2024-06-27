JAPAN-TECHNOLOGY-VIDEO-VCR-OFFBEAT This picture shows a VHS videocassette recorder in Tokyo on July 22, 2016. The world's last videocassette recorder is set to roll off the factory line as a Japanese manufacturer ends production of the once booming home-theatre technology. Funai Electric, which says it is the world's last VCR manufacturer, pointed to a sharp decline in demand and trouble sourcing parts. / AFP / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images) (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

90s kids unite!!!

‘The Blockbuster Video Experience’ is coming to Downtown Tampa and is guaranteed to take you back to the joyous Friday nights with the family!

The event is part of Tampa Bay Comic Con which lands August 23rd to 25th this year at the Tampa Convention Center. Organizers say that attendees will be transported back to the prime days of video rentals. You remember those Friday nights? Stop on the way home, check out the new releases, dig through the candy bins, oh...and don’t forget to rewind! There will be a collection of 10,000 DVD’s and VHS tapes (not sure where they will play them?), photo ops, and movie props. Plus, they say you will even be able to SMELL Blockbuster.

Click here for more info on the experience and tickets for Tampa Bay Comic Con.