90s kids unite!!!
‘The Blockbuster Video Experience’ is coming to Downtown Tampa and is guaranteed to take you back to the joyous Friday nights with the family!
The event is part of Tampa Bay Comic Con which lands August 23rd to 25th this year at the Tampa Convention Center. Organizers say that attendees will be transported back to the prime days of video rentals. You remember those Friday nights? Stop on the way home, check out the new releases, dig through the candy bins, oh...and don’t forget to rewind! There will be a collection of 10,000 DVD’s and VHS tapes (not sure where they will play them?), photo ops, and movie props. Plus, they say you will even be able to SMELL Blockbuster.
Click here for more info on the experience and tickets for Tampa Bay Comic Con.