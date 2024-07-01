Simone Biles used a Taylor Swift song during her floor routine, Taylor responded

The Olympic trials are in full swing and all eyes are on Simone Biles! Including...TAYLOR SWIFT!
During the start of her floor routine on day 2 of the Gymnastics trials, Biles used the into to Taylor Swifts song ‘Ready for it’, and it was honestly PERFECT. Then Taylor Swift took to X and reacted to the routine!
Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho👏👏👏🥇🇺🇸❤️— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 29, 2024
Can’t wait to see what Simone Puts together for the Olympics in Paris! Games start July 26th!