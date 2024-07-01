Simone Biles used a Taylor Swift song during her floor routine, Taylor responded

SO GOOD.

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics - Day 2 MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JUNE 28: Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

By Sam

The Olympic trials are in full swing and all eyes are on Simone Biles! Including...TAYLOR SWIFT!

During the start of her floor routine on day 2 of the Gymnastics trials, Biles used the into to Taylor Swifts song ‘Ready for it’, and it was honestly PERFECT. Then Taylor Swift took to X and reacted to the routine!

Can’t wait to see what Simone Puts together for the Olympics in Paris! Games start July 26th!

Sam

Sam

Hi! My name is Sam and I was born and raised in Saint Petersburg FL, attending St. Pete High (Go Green Devils!) and USF (Go Bulls!).

