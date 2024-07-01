The "pickle bun" sandwich trend is taking over

Vegetables: Gherkin Isolated on White Background More Photos like this here... (Floortje/Getty Images)

The trend was made popular by a deli on Long Island, Seven Brothers Gourmet, that sells a “Pickle Sandwich”, it’s basically a hoagie that has PICKLES for the bun instead of bread.

The deli has been selling the sandwiches for awhile now, but Tik Tok got a hold of the trend and now it’s huge. The deli itself has HUGE lines everyday, but people across the country are also making their own versions of the summer treat.

It looks good...but for some reason i still don’t think it would satisfy me the way a bread SANDWICH would.