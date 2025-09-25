Check Out New Gorillaz Hotness ‘The Happy Dictator’ ft. Sparks

I jammed the first 30 seconds of this song on the radio this morning, but here’s the full track and these Gorillaz are on fire!
A new 15-track collaborative album, titled The Mountain, drops on March 20, 2026.
