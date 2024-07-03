4th of July Celebrations Across Tampa Bay

Not sure where to celebrate tomorrow? Here’s a list of happenings from our friends at 10 Tampa Bay!
Hillsborough County
July 4th Boat Parade at the Tampa Riverwalk
- Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Dr., Tampa, FL 33602
- 4-9:30 p.m.
- Boat parade, water ski show, food, drinks and fireworks
Boom by the Bay
- Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 N Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607
- 5-11 p.m.
- Includes family-friendly activities, live entertainment, music, an “Apple Pie Throwdown” and fireworks
Catch the Spirit & Celebrate America
- Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Rd., Dover, FL 33527
- 1-9 p.m.
- Live music, antique car show, costume contest, food vendors, craft vendors and a drone show
July 4th Celebration in Plant City
- Plant City Stadium, 1810 S Park Rd., Plant City, FL 33563
- 6-9:30 p.m.
- Kid activities, live music, 50/50 raffle and fireworks
Manatee County
Fireworks on the Manatee River
- Can be viewed by both the Palmetto and Bradenton sides of the river
- 9:30-10 p.m.
- 30-minute firework display
Premier Manatee County July 4th Celebration
- Bradenton Riverwalk Pavillion, 452 3rd Ave. W, Bradenton, FL 34205
- 3-9:30 p.m.
- Live music, food, merchant vendors, free entry and fireworks
Pasco County
4th of July event at Commons At Trinity
- Commons At Trinity, 1540 Little Rd., Trinity, FL 34655
- 4 p.m.
- Food trucks, bands, farmers market and fireworks
4th of July Celebration at Avalon Park
- Avalon Park, 4424 Friendly Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
- 5-9 p.m.
- Bake-off, bike parade, bounce houses, food truck and fireworks
Pinellas County
Clearwater Celebrates America
- Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33756
- 4-11 p.m.
- Live music, local vendors, food trucks, family-friendly activities, buskers, fireworks and an immersive silent disco party
Fourth of July Picnic in Craig Park
- Craig Park, 100 Library Ln, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Includes a water slide, paddle boarding, inflatables, lawn games, free hot dogs, live music, a hot dog eating contest and a firework show after sunset from Sunset Beach
The Fourth - St. Pete Pier
- Spa Beach Park & Family Park on the St. Pete Pier, 615 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- 4-10 p.m.
- Includes live music, concessions, food trucks, ice cream and fireworks
4th of July Fireworks in Largo
- Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Dr., Largo, FL 33771
- 6-9 p.m.
- Food, live music and fireworks display
Sarasota County
Annual July 4 Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular
- Sarasota Bayfront Park and Marina Jack, 5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
- 9-9:30 p.m.
- 20 minute firework display
Siesta Key Community Fireworks
- Siesta Key Beach, 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242
- 8-9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks will be launched at dusk
4th of July All-American Cookout
- Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota, FL 34236
- 5:30-9:30 p.m.
- Buffet dinner, family-friendly activities and a fireworks display over Sarasota Bay