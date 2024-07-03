4th of July Celebrations Across Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County

July 4th Boat Parade at the Tampa Riverwalk

  • Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Dr., Tampa, FL 33602
  • 4-9:30 p.m.
  • Boat parade, water ski show, food, drinks and fireworks

Boom by the Bay

  • Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 N Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607
  • 5-11 p.m.
  • Includes family-friendly activities, live entertainment, music, an “Apple Pie Throwdown” and fireworks

Catch the Spirit & Celebrate America

  • Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Rd., Dover, FL 33527
  • 1-9 p.m.
  • Live music, antique car show, costume contest, food vendors, craft vendors and a drone show

July 4th Celebration in Plant City

  • Plant City Stadium, 1810 S Park Rd., Plant City, FL 33563
  • 6-9:30 p.m.
  • Kid activities, live music, 50/50 raffle and fireworks

Manatee County

Fireworks on the Manatee River

  • Can be viewed by both the Palmetto and Bradenton sides of the river
  • 9:30-10 p.m.
  • 30-minute firework display

Premier Manatee County July 4th Celebration

  • Bradenton Riverwalk Pavillion, 452 3rd Ave. W, Bradenton, FL 34205
  • 3-9:30 p.m.
  • Live music, food, merchant vendors, free entry and fireworks

Pasco County

4th of July event at Commons At Trinity

  • Commons At Trinity, 1540 Little Rd., Trinity, FL 34655
  • 4 p.m.
  • Food trucks, bands, farmers market and fireworks

4th of July Celebration at Avalon Park

  • Avalon Park, 4424 Friendly Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
  • 5-9 p.m.
  • Bake-off, bike parade, bounce houses, food truck and fireworks

Pinellas County

Clearwater Celebrates America

  • Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33756
  • 4-11 p.m.
  • Live music, local vendors, food trucks, family-friendly activities, buskers, fireworks and an immersive silent disco party

Fourth of July Picnic in Craig Park

  • Craig Park, 100 Library Ln, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Includes a water slide, paddle boarding, inflatables, lawn games, free hot dogs, live music, a hot dog eating contest and a firework show after sunset from Sunset Beach

The Fourth - St. Pete Pier

  • Spa Beach Park & Family Park on the St. Pete Pier, 615 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
  • 4-10 p.m.
  • Includes live music, concessions, food trucks, ice cream and fireworks

4th of July Fireworks in Largo

  • Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Dr., Largo, FL 33771
  • 6-9 p.m.
  • Food, live music and fireworks display

Sarasota County

Annual July 4 Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular

  • Sarasota Bayfront Park and Marina Jack, 5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
  • 9-9:30 p.m.
  • 20 minute firework display

Siesta Key Community Fireworks 

  • Siesta Key Beach, 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242
  • 8-9:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks will be launched at dusk

4th of July All-American Cookout

  • Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota, FL 34236
  • 5:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Buffet dinner, family-friendly activities and a fireworks display over Sarasota Bay


