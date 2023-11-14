The Zutons return with first new album in 16 years, ﻿'The Big Decider'

The Zutons are readying their first new album in 16 years.

The fourth studio effort from the English rockers, and the follow-up to 2008's You Can Do Anything, is called The Big Decider and arrives April 26.

The Big Decider was recorded with Chic's Nile Rodgers and Ian Brodie, who also produced The Zutons' 2004 debut, Who Killed The Zutons? You can watch a trailer for the upcoming record streaming now on YouTube.

The Zutons are perhaps best known for being the original band behind "Valerie," which was later covered by Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson. They also earned alternative airplay with their single "Pressure Point."

Here's the track list for The Big Decider:

"Creeping on the Dancefloor"

"Pauline"

"Water"

"In Your Arms"

"Disappear"

"Company"

"The Big Decider"

"Rise"

"Best of Me"

