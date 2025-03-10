The Zombies Colin Blunstone joins Finneas in LA for a cover of ‘Time of the Season’

The Zombies' Colin Blunstone made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles, joining Finneas on stage to perform The Zombies' classic tune "Time of the Season."

The band just shared video on Instagram of the performance, which took place Wednesday at the Hollywood Palladium, writing, "An unforgettable moment. Colin joined the incredibly talented @finneas on stage at the Hollywood Palladium for a special performance of Time of the Season—a song that's resonated for over 55 years."

“Huge thanks to Finneas for bringing this classic to life in a whole new way!" the post adds.

Back in February, Finneas covered "Time of the Season" for Australian radio station triple J and The Zombies were fans from the start. They previously shared video of Finneas' cover, writing, "Love this modern take on Time of the Season by @finneas."

Released in 1968, "Time of the Season," one of The Zombies' most well known songs, was a top 5 hit for the band, peaking at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

