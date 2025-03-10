The Zombies Colin Blunstone joins Finneas in LA for a cover of ‘Time of the Season’

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; Disney/Randy Holmes
By Jill Lances

The Zombies' Colin Blunstone made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles, joining Finneas on stage to perform The Zombies' classic tune "Time of the Season."

The band just shared video on Instagram of the performance, which took place Wednesday at the Hollywood Palladium, writing, "An unforgettable moment. Colin joined the incredibly talented @finneas on stage at the Hollywood Palladium for a special performance of Time of the Season—a song that's resonated for over 55 years."

“Huge thanks to Finneas for bringing this classic to life in a whole new way!" the post adds.

Back in February, Finneas covered "Time of the Season" for Australian radio station triple J and The Zombies were fans from the start. They previously shared video of Finneas' cover, writing, "Love this modern take on Time of the Season by @finneas."

Released in 1968, "Time of the Season," one of The Zombies' most well known songs, was a top 5 hit for the band, peaking at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!