Zack de la Rocha makes surprise appearance during Run the Jewels LA show

Zack de la Rocha made a surprise appearance during Run the Jewels' Thursday show in Los Angeles.

As seen in fan-shot footage posted to YouTube, the Rage Against the Machine frontman joined the rap duo for a rendition of their collaborative song, "Close Your Eyes (and Count to F***)."

Notably, de la Rocha performed standing up for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon at the beginning of Rage's 2022 U.S. reunion tour. He finished out the leg performing each night while seated, but the injury forced Rage to cancel their trip to Europe and their 2023 North American tour.

de la Rocha will have another chance to take the stage when Rage is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 3, though no members from the band have yet been announced as performers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.