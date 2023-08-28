Yungblud thanks fans for support following premiere of "Hated" single

Yungblud has shared a statement thanking fans for their support following the release of his new single, "Hated."

On the track, which premiered Thursday, August 24, Yungblud sings about being sexually abused by a doctor at age 7.

"I was incredibly nervous to put this song out," Yungblud writes in an Instagram post. "But if I know one thing about this community that we've built together, it's that it's a place of love and support, and there's no better fanbase on earth for me to share it with."

"I hope with all my heart that it is helping anybody with anything bottled up or hurting inside," he adds. "I love you all, truly I do."

Yungblud previously called "Hated" "the most personal thing I've ever released."

"Hated" follows Yungblud's June single "Lowlife." His most recent album is his 2022 self-titled effort.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800- 656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.