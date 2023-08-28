Yungblud thanks fans for support following premiere of "Hated" single

Locomotion/Geffen Records

By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has shared a statement thanking fans for their support following the release of his new single, "Hated."

On the track, which premiered Thursday, August 24, Yungblud sings about being sexually abused by a doctor at age 7.

"I was incredibly nervous to put this song out," Yungblud writes in an Instagram post. "But if I know one thing about this community that we've built together, it's that it's a place of love and support, and there's no better fanbase on earth for me to share it with."

"I hope with all my heart that it is helping anybody with anything bottled up or hurting inside," he adds. "I love you all, truly I do."

Yungblud previously called "Hated" "the most personal thing I've ever released."

"Hated" follows Yungblud's June single "Lowlife." His most recent album is his 2022 self-titled effort.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800- 656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!