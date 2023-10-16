Yungblud teases new song "Happier" featuring BMTH's Oli Sykes

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

By Josh Johnson

Yungblud and Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes are reuniting on a new track.

The two English rockers will release a new song called "Happier." According to an Instagram post from Yungblud, "Happier" will premiere Tuesday, October 17, at 1 p.m. ET.

Yungblud was previously featured on the Bring Me the Horizon tune "Obey," which is included on the latter's 2020 release, Post Human: Survival Horror.

"Happier" follows Yungblud's 2023 singles "Lowlife" and "Hated."

Bring Me the Horizon, meanwhile, just put out a new song called "DArkSide" on Friday, October 13.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

