Yungblud shares he was molested by a doctor at age 7

Yungblud is releasing a new song called "Hated," which reflects a traumatic childhood experience.

"When I was seven years old I was molested by a doctor," Yungblud writes in an Instagram post. "I never told anyone until I told my producer when this song started to come out."

"This is the most personal thing I've ever released," the English musician continues. "That's not to say it's soft or gentle. Far from it. It's a rallying cry and an exposition of the soul."

Yungblud adds that "Hated" is "ultimately about freeing yourself from bad experiences and trauma," "finding inner strength," "acknowledging your past" and "accepting the pain and having the courage not to let it define your future."

"You've got to kill somebody to be somebody to be who you want to be," Yungblud writes. "You've got to hit rock bottom and live through all of the s*** nobody believes. You've got to hurt some people but first some people will thirst on watching you bleed. And that's when you know that you've made it. When you're hated."

"Hated" will premiere Thursday, August 24, at 10 a.m. ET.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively. ﻿﻿

