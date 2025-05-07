Yungblud schedules North American tour dates

Yungblud has announced a North American tour in support of his newly announced album, Idols.

The headlining outing launches Aug. 23 in Los Angeles and wraps up Sept. 21 in Toronto. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YungbludOfficial.com.

Idols, the follow-up to Yungblud's 2022 self-titled effort, will be released in two parts, the first of which drops June 20. It includes the singles "Hello Heaven, Hello" and "Lovesick Lullaby."

