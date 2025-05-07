Yungblud schedules North American tour dates

Yungblud Plays A Surprise Gig At Scala Gus Stewart/Redferns (Gus Stewart/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has announced a North American tour in support of his newly announced album, Idols.

The headlining outing launches Aug. 23 in Los Angeles and wraps up Sept. 21 in Toronto. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YungbludOfficial.com.

Idols, the follow-up to Yungblud's 2022 self-titled effort, will be released in two parts, the first of which drops June 20. It includes the singles "Hello Heaven, Hello" and "Lovesick Lullaby."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!