Yungblud premieres new single, 'Lovesick Lullaby'

Locomotion Recordings/Capitol Records
By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has premiered a new single called "Lovesick Lullaby."

"Making this song was a f******* party and you can hear that on the recording," Yungblud says. "[I tried to] let my subconscious do a lot of the talking and then make sense of my words the following afternoon in a kitchen, hungover, eating fish and chips with a cup of tea."

"I've been on a journey trying to find meaning in different places all over the world, for which I am forever grateful," he continues. "But it felt as though my feet left the ground a little too much and I had to bring myself back… to British music, to British art and culture."

You can listen to "Lovesick Lullaby" now and watch its video on YouTube.

"Lovesick Lullaby" follows Yungblud's March single, "Hello Heaven, Hello." While the epic "Hello Heaven, Hello" stretched across the nine-minute mark, the much leaner "Lovesick Lullaby" barely reaches three minutes long.

Yungblud's most recent album is his 2022 self-titled effort.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

