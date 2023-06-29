Yungblud premieres "drunk" video for new "Lowlife" single

By Josh Johnson

Yungblud is adding some extra spirit to his new single, "Lowlife."

The English rocker has premiered a "drunk" video for the track, which shows him walking, and sometimes stumbling, down a busy street while consuming numerous alcoholic beverages.

"10 pints, 6 shots, 2 jagerbombs and a music video," Yungblud says of the endeavor. "Go watch it!!!"

You can do just that via YouTube.

The song "Lowlife" premiered earlier in June. It follows Yungblud's 2022 self-titled effort, which includes the singles "The Funeral" and "Tissues."

Yungblud is currently on a U.S. tour, which runs through August. The Regrettes are also on the bill for select dates.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

