Yungblud premieres new single, "Hated"

Locomotion/Geffen Records

By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has premiered a new single called "Hated."

As previously reported, the song reflects on a traumatic childhood experience during which Yungblud was sexually abused by a doctor at age 7.

"I never told anyone until I told my producer when this song started to come out," Yungblud said. "This is the most personal thing I've ever released. That's not to say it's soft or gentle. Far from it. It's a rallying cry and an exposition of the soul."

The lyrics to "Hated" also deal with Yungblud's personal struggles amid his career and his relationship with his family. You can listen to "Hated" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Hated" follows Yungblud's June single, "Lowlife." His most recent album is his 2022 self-titled effort.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively. ﻿﻿ 

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

